DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.57 N/A -0.78 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DarioHealth Corp. and Celcuity Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celcuity Inc. are 26.9 and 26.9 respectively. Celcuity Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

DarioHealth Corp. and Celcuity Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DarioHealth Corp. has a 158.62% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DarioHealth Corp. and Celcuity Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 22.2%. DarioHealth Corp.’s share held by insiders are 11.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Celcuity Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Celcuity Inc. has weaker performance than DarioHealth Corp.

Summary

Celcuity Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.