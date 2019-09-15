Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dare Bioscience Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Veracyte Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.