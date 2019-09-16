Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 13.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.