Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 146.96 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.