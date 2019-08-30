Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. In other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 298.19% and its average target price is $3.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 41.4%. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.