Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 25.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.