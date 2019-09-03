Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 49.42 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 5.1 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 22% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.