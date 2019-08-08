Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Volatility & Risk
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta which is 105.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 2.5% respectively. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.