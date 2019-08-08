Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta which is 105.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 2.5% respectively. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.