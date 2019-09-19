Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand boasts of a $400 average target price and a 684.78% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Competitively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.