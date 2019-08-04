Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.02 N/A -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.96 beta means Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.