Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2211.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, NantKwest Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 8.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.