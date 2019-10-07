Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.75 39.63M -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,730,004,967.71% -150.1% -130.6% MediciNova Inc. 471,224,732.46% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.