Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 95.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 78.8%. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.