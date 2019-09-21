Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We will be comparing the differences between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dare Bioscience Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. From a competition point of view, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 12.4%. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.