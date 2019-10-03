Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|13.93M
|-1.06
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|43.41M
|-1.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1,728,502,295.57%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|209,912,959.38%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 0% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
