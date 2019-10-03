Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,728,502,295.57% -150.1% -130.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,912,959.38% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 0% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.