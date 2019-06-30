Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 19.01 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average price target of $71.25, with potential upside of 57.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.