Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.