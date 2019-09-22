Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
