Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|8
|96.53
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and ArQule Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk & Volatility
Dare Bioscience Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and ArQule Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 12.92%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Dare Bioscience Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 77.4%. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
