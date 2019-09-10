Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 96.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 12.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 77.4%. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.