Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|24.04
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 236.08% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 69.5% respectively. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
