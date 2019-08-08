Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.04 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 236.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 69.5% respectively. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.