Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 344.44%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 0.75% respectively. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
