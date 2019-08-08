Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 344.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 0.75% respectively. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.