Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|65.94
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.
Summary
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
