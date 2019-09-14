Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.