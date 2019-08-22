Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparing side by side

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.79 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Verastem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 529.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.