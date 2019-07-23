Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.01 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a beta of 2.25 and its 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 86.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.