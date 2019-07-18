Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.85 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soligenix Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 22.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance while Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.