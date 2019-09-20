Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparing side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.98 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.25% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.