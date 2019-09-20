Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparing side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|25.98
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Volatility & Risk
Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.25% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
