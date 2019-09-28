Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Contrasting side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.20 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dare Bioscience Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,729,360,645.56% -150.1% -130.6% Personalis Inc. 118,407,679.28% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Personalis Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 48.6%. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.