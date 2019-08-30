Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.88 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. From a competition point of view, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 461.50% and its consensus price target is $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 79%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.