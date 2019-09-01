Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 33552.11 N/A -1.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dare Bioscience Inc. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, ObsEva SA which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 70.4%. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.