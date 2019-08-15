Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|8.19
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Dare Bioscience Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 73.00% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
