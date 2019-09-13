Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 55.76 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.