Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|13.93M
|-1.06
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|4.41M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1,725,291,057.72%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|38,115,816.77%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 171.67%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.