Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,725,291,057.72% -150.1% -130.6% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38,115,816.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 171.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.