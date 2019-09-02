Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.