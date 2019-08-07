Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 89.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.