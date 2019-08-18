Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 165.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.