Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 165.49% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
