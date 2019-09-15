Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.41 N/A 2.08 10.22

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Exelixis Inc. is $23, which is potential 19.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 80.9%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.