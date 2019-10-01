Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,727,002,231.59% -150.1% -130.6% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,937,365.01% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $57, while its potential downside is -7.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.