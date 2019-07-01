Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparison side by side

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.67 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.