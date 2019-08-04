Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Dare Bioscience Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
