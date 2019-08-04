Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dare Bioscience Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.