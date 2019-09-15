Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Contrasting side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 486.59 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target is $110.4, while its potential upside is 39.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.