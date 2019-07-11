Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.