Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparing side by side

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.