Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparison side by side

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 18.94 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 89%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.