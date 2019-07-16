Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparison side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.97 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 28% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.