Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparison side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.25 beta means Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.33 beta and it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 58.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.