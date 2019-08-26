Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparison side by side

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.34 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 79.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.