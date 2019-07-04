Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparing side by side

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.09 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Agenus Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Agenus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 80.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.