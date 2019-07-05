Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparison side by side

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.25. Competitively, Affimed N.V. is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Affimed N.V. are 3 and 3 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dare Bioscience Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 171.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.