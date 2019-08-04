Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 22.77% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.