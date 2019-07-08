Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 113 1.79 N/A 5.45 22.21 Waitr Holdings Inc. 10 4.51 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Darden Restaurants Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 12.2% Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Waitr Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Darden Restaurants Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.83% and an $128.38 average price target. Waitr Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 110.70% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Waitr Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Darden Restaurants Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Darden Restaurants Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 40.2%. About 0.1% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.3% are Waitr Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. 1.76% 4.41% 8.35% 7.58% 39.08% 21.13% Waitr Holdings Inc. -10.35% -26% -32.78% -24.84% -19.41% -27%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has 21.13% stronger performance while Waitr Holdings Inc. has -27% weaker performance.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Waitr Holdings Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.