Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

Since Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 116 1.76 N/A 5.45 22.21 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 21 0.95 N/A 1.52 13.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Darden Restaurants Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Darden Restaurants Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Darden Restaurants Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Darden Restaurants Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 12.2% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.27 beta indicates that Darden Restaurants Inc. is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Darden Restaurants Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Darden Restaurants Inc. is $128.38, with potential upside of 5.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. 1.76% 4.41% 8.35% 7.58% 39.08% 21.13% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. -12.05% -13.17% -19.44% -22.9% -34.5% -9.09%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has 21.13% stronger performance while RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has -9.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.